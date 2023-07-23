Attack threat: Tight security across Osun churches





Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the threat of attack on Churches in Osun state, security operatives were deployed to many of the worship centres in the state to ensure hitch-free worship.

A message emerged from an anonymous Facebook on Saturday threatening to attack churches during worship on Sunday thereby creating an apprehension in the state.

In most of the Churches visited on Sunday, armed police operatives were deployed to ensure security of lives and properties.

At St Benedict Catholic Church, Popo, Osogbo, Living Faith Church, State Headquarters, Osogbo, Cherubim and Seraphim, number one, Celestial Church, Ayetoro, police vehicles and arm wielding men were seen watching all around.

Similarly, at the entrance of many other churches, operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, also mounted surveillance with a view to ensure peaceful service.

When contacted, Osun State Police Command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola said security has been…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper