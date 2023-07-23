Connection between excellence and doing good





By Prisca Sam-Duru

Excellence in life is not possible without doing good always. To achieve excellence, doing good consistently and persistently must be a lifestyle.

That was the summary of the message to the graduating students of Evangel College, Okokomaiko, Lagos, by the Principal, Mr. Egwu Moses, during the 2023 graduation ceremony of the school held recently in Lagos.

In Nigeria and Africa today where the title of “His Excellency”‘ is carelessly ascribed to leaders, the principal says “excellence in life involves hard work, doggedness, persistency, endurance, consistency and fear of God. It does not necessarily translate to having the best things of life. Living a life of excellence from the point of view of this discourse which is the biblical view points as well, accumulates to internal fulfillment, happiness and peace of mind.”

He also spoke about the preponderance of opportunities in everyday life for one to do good: “If we are careful enough, we will observe…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper