Davido berated over ‘offensive’ music video





By Efosa Taiwo

Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, on Saturday sparked an outrage on social media after posting a video on Twitter which some of his followers considered disrespectful to Islam.

Davido in the tweet accompanying the video had said: “Allow me to re-introduce, @logosori with his new single “Jaye Lo”… Lets Run It Up one time! Let’s take over the world.”

In the video, a group of men, all in white ‘jalamiya’, are seen praying.

Then, in a twist, they all transitioned into dancing.

The reactions that followed were scathing, as some gnetizens deemed it an affront to the Islam religion from the singer

Bashir Ahmad @BashirAhmaad, a former aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, said: There are many reasons why every Muslim finds this content absolutely disrespectful, hurtful and offensive @davido. “I assume you all know that we Muslims don’t mix our religion with jokes in any way, especially Salah (prayer), which is sacred…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper