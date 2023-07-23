Education under Buhari’s govt was catastrophic – ASUU President





—Says some lecturers haven’t collected salaries for 30 months

––Advises Tinubu on who to appoint Education Minister

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, has described the education sector under former President Muhammadu Buhari as catastrophic.

Professor Osodeke, said that the administration of former President Buhari was the worst thing to happen to the country, lamenting that no government had ever given the education sector a paltry five percent as the administration did.

He further noted with dismay that some lecturers have not collected salaries for about 30 months, while some have not collected the consequential adjustment paid about two years ago.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Vanguard, the ASUU boss advised President Bola Tinubu to ensure that the person he would appoint as the minister to oversee education must be someone who knows what education is all about.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper