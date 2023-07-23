Four missing, homes plunged into darkness as floods hit Canada





Four people including two children, have been reported missing in flooding caused by torrential rains in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Police said it was the heaviest rains to hit the Atlantic region in 50 years and have triggered floods that have left thousands of homes without electricity.

Three months of rain fell in just 24 hours in some areas according to reports of the officials, BBC reported.

Residents were advised not to join in searches for the missing due to the dangerous conditions.

The two missing children were in a car that was submerged by flood waters, police reported. The three other people in the car managed to escape.

A man and a young person were also missing after the vehicle they were in was also submerged. Two people were rescued from the vehicle.

Roads have been eroded away and bridges have been weakened in Nova Scotia, where a state of emergency has been announced in some areas.

“We have a scary, significant situation,” said Nova Scotia Premier…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper