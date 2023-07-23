Kaduna mystery disease: Death toll rises to 13





•7 hospitalised

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

As suspected outbreak of diphtheria in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State claimed about 10 lives, the disease in Makarfi Local Government Area of the State killed three children while seven others were hospitalised.

The development has prompted the state government to send emergency teams to investigate cases and take immediate action in the affected areas.

While confirming the effect of the disease in Makarfi Local Government Area, the Local Council’s Health Secretary, Malam Aliyu Alhassan, said the suspected cases occurred at Tashar Na Kawu community in Gubuchi Ward in the area.

He said: “Affected victims were children and the specimen of the victims was forwarded to Abuja for analysis. Those suspected with the disease have been taken to hospital and isolated for medical observation and contact tracing is going on to prevent further spread of the disease.”

Kaduna State government has already alerted…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper