NMDPRA unveils 4 new regulations on environmental remediation fund, others

THE Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, Sunday released four new regulations that would amongst other things guide the operations of the midstream and downstream environmental remediation fund.

NMDPRA in a statement signed by its General Manager, Corporate Communications and Stakeholders, Mr. Kimchi Apollo said the other regulations would govern decommissioning and abandonment, environmental and safety issues.

Mr. Kimchi explained that the regulations aim to address environmental and safety concerns in the midstream and downstream petroleum sector.

According to him, “the specific regulations introduced are as follows:

“Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Environmental Regulation 2023: This is designed to ensure that environmental standards and practices are upheld across midstream and downstream petroleum operations.

“Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Safety Regulation 2023: This prioritises safety measures…





