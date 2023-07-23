Performance fees: Burna Boy, Wizkid lead the pack





By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian music artists have been smiling to the bank in a big way since the world’s takeover of the Afrobeats genre of music. Today, there are many avenues through which they make money and the performance fees remain an indelible part of it.

While their fortunes may have profoundly increased through revenues generated via streaming, endorsements, merchandise marketing and others, getting paid to perform at events, shows and concerts remained the surest and most trusted sources of income.

Of course, what artists charge per show, concert and personality events is influenced by many factors too cumbersome to examine in this piece, there exists a standard they can never compromise.

So, the question of who commands the highest performance fee comes into play. In a chat with Potpourri, the Chief Executive Officer of Cole Management Services, Adeshola Adefuwa-Cole, gives an insight into what Nigerian top music acts charge per event, both at home and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper