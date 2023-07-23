Petrol N617: Without backup plan, this govt will fail woefully — Adebayo





•‘If you are looking at the top 100 money wasters, fuel subsidy is not one of them’

By Olalekan Bilesanmi

Against the backdrop of the N617 petrol which began selling last week, Prince Adewole Ebenezer Adebayo, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential flag bearer in the February 2023 general elections, says Nigerians had better brace up for more such increases as fuel price is controlled mainly by market forces.

In this interview, Adebayo wonders how a government that has lost control over its own currency can have control over petrol which is regulated by the US dollar.

Given the biting effects of the increase in fuel pump price due to the removal of subsidy, would you still label those criticising the removal of subsidy hypocrites?

There are two types of people who criticise the subsidy removal. Some of them are hypocrites and some are consistent. Those who criticised subsidy removal like me and other people, have grounds to criticise the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper