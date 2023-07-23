Removal of multiple taxation not well-implemented — NACCIMA





Following President Bola Tinubu Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policy in the country, the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, NACCIMA, has lamented the lack of clarity on implementation, saying it has resulted in rising costs, falling margins and capacity underutilisation for businesses.

NACCIMA, which urged the Federal Government to engage with stakeholders and implement policies that are business-friendly and promote sustainable economic growth, insisted that the private sector was essential to achieving the administration’s goal of increased Gross Domestic Product, GDP, and reduced unemployment rate.

Meanwhile, President of NACCIMA, Mr. Dele Oye, who spoke at an event themed: ‘Stakeholder’s Sensitisation Workshop and Public Presentation of the 2023-2027 Trade and Investment Policies,’ organised by the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment, FMITI, lauded the FG for bringing the trade and investment policies…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper