So because he is my son, I should excuse the rape?





Series written and edited by Peju Akande and based on true stories

My son is a rapist!

I don’t believe I will ever get to live the day I will tell the world that I am the mother who gave birth to a son who I invested the better part of my life into and all I get as a reward is him getting caught for rape.

Jamiu is my first son.

He is the one I will say I am most close to of all my four children.

He is the one who saw my suffering. He saw the way his father brutalized me over every single mistake because he was always drunk. He was the one who would crawl beside me on the mattress we dropped on the floor to sleep and tell me not to worry, that he would soon grow up and take care of me.

Young as he was then, at age 8 years or thereabout, he would tell me I should stop crying and not let his father see how badly I hurt.

So you see, Jamiu was a son I put all my hopes in.

He was a child I told myself would take care of me in my old age.

You see, I have not…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper