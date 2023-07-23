Telles leaves Man Utd for Ronaldo reunion at Al Nassr





Alex Telles left Manchester United for a reunion with former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr on Sunday.

Telles is the latest star from a major European club to move to the Gulf state, having swapped the Premier League for the lure of the lucrative Saudi Pro League.

The Brazilian left-back spent last season on loan at Sevilla and made 50 appearances for United in three years at Old Trafford.

Telles, 30, will be reunited with Portugal striker Ronaldo at Al Nassr after the Portugal forward’s acrimonious departure from United last year.

“Alex Telles has completed a permanent move from Manchester United to Al-Nassr,” a United statement said.

“The 30-year-old full-back has joined the Saudi Premier League outfit following 50 first-team appearances for the Reds.

“We’d like to thank Alex for his contributions to the club over the last three years and would like to wish him all the best for the future.”

Telles struggled to hold down a regular…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper