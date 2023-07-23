Trump receives $5.75m in royalties for book featuring largely photos 





Former US Donald Trump received $5.75 million in royalties over the past 18 months for “Our Journey Together,” a coffee-table book of photos from his presidency.

The former president used a private family company to publish a work of mostly taxpayer-subsidised material, then boosted sales with donor funds.

According to Forbes, Trump, in a financial released last week, reported $5.75 million in royalties in connection with a publishing agreement for “A MAGA Journey.”

That title was the initial name for “Our Journey Together,” which largely displays photos by Trump’s official White House photographer.

The images were already in the public domain and available for anyone to use, but the report said Trump added his own captions.

A spokesperson for his publisher, a company co-founded by him and a former campaign staffer named Sergio Gor, said “Our Journey Together” sold more than 500,000 copies.

The representative, however, refused to offer…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper