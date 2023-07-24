10th House of Reps rollouts 6 legislative agenda 





The 10th House of Representatives has released its six-point legislative agenda for the 10th Assembly to drive progress, prosperity and inclusivity across the country.

Rep. Julius Ihonvbere, the House Leader and Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee on Legislative Agenda, announced the agenda on Monday in Abuja.

He listed the agenda as economic empowerment and diversification, infrastructure development, education and human capital development.

Others area healthcare for all; transparent governance, accountability, and security and safety of persons and properties asxwell as economic empowerment and diversification.

Ihonvbere said the agenda, being the vision of the 10th Assembly, would be the fulcrum upon which the 10th legislative’s operation would be based.

He said one of the House’s foremost goals would be to drive economic empowerment and diversification, adding that Nigeria’s over-reliance on oil exports had left the economy vulnerable to fluctuations in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper