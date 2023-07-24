Anambra popular native doctor, Akwa Okuko tiwara aki, kidnapped in his hotel





By Vincent Ujumadu

A popular native doctor based in his home town, Oba in Idemili North local government area of Anambra State was kidnapped on Sunday night in one of his hotels in the town.

The native doctor, known as Akwa Okuko tiwara aki ( an egg that breaks palm nut), was believed to possess power of disappearance, but could not disappear when the kidnappers came for him.

His two personal aides were said to have been killed in the vicinity of the hotel before the kidnappers effortlessly took him away.

Regarded as one of the strongest native doctors in Anambra State, it was a surprise that he was kidnapped with so much ease in his hotel, Triple P Hotel, which is one of the three hotels he built in Oba.

The Anambra State police command has confirmed his kidnap as the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga said the incident happened around 11:30pm last night.

The state Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye has already ordered…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper