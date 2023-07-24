BBNaija All Stars: I can’t spell well, had learning difficulty  – Doyin makes shocking revelation





By Adegboyega Adeleye

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, popularly known as Doyin, has revealed that she cannot spell well.

Doyin also said after she was taken to the hospital because of the learning difficulty, the medical condition still persists.

The former BBNaija “Level up” housemate revealed this during her introduction alongside other All star housemates on Sunday night.

The 23-year-old has noted that she would definitely showcase a different side of her personality and also protect herself from inconsiderate people. She said she will not be too nice as she was last season.

She said: “I want to be a host. I have a podcast Doyin’s Corner, I own a lounge wear and my eyeglasses brand. I’m dating around, I’m happy, I’m blessed. “

Source: Vanguard Newspaper