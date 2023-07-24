Benue teachers threaten strike over illegal deductions, unpaid allowances, others





By Peter Duru

The Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, Benue State Wing, has given the State Government two days to pay all the arrears of the Consolidated Enhanced Allowances allegedly removed from their Payment Vouchers of May and June 2023 among others, or face a state-wide protest and eventual industrial action.

The NUT issued the ultimatum in a communique signed by its State Chairman, Comrade Terna Akuma and the State acting Secretary, Comrade Jeremiah Ochonu, after its emergency State Wing Executive Council, SWEC, meeting held Monday in Makurdi.

The aggrieved teachers in the communique

decried among others “the payment of May and June 2023 salaries done with massive demotion of all Teachers on Salary Grade levels which Teachers have been enjoying since their last promotion of 2021 and Implementation in February, 2022. The Removal of Consolidated Enhanced Allowances (Hazard, Inducement, Learned soclety and Exams) for all professional Teachers totaling 27 percent for all…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper