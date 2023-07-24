Child Trafficking: Police rescue two stolen Bayelsa children in Abia, Enugu





..boy sold for N1m and girl for N.8m

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Police operatives of the Gender Unit, State Criminal Investigation Department, Bayelsa State Police Command have busted a child trafficking syndicate and rescued two children stolen from the state in Enugu and Abia State.

The rescued kids were identified as Success, a girl, aged four and Prince, a male, aged two.

Spokesperson of the Bayelsa State Police command, SP Asinim Butswat, confirmed their rescue, Monday, in Yenagoa.

He said: “The children were stolen by one Sunday Aniele ‘m’ 22 years and Chioma Obi ‘f’ 24 years, on 19th June 2023, at Igbogene, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

“On that fateful day, Chioma Obi who claimed to be a sister of Sunday Aniele took the children away under the guise of purchasing drugs for them, unknown to their parents the children were taken out of the state to an unknown destination.

“After a diligent investigation by police operatives, crisscrossing Delta, Anambra,…





