Contractual breach: Court orders Medview to pay over $1.8m, N100m





By Prince Okafor

A Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered Medview Airline to pay over $1.8million as contained in the contractual agreement and another N100 million as damages.

This according to the court serves as payment for breach of agreement occasioned by the lease of an aircraft engine by HAk-LAG-INC. to Medview Airline

A breakdown of the payment to the plaintiff is the accrued or unpaid rent of $50,000 per month together with the agreed monthly interest on cumulative outstanding rent from the 1st of March 2019 till Friday 21st of July 2023 when the judgement was delivered and 3 per cent thereafter until the total sum due and payable is fully liquidated.

In addition, the court also ordered Medview Airline to immediately return or release the lease aircraft engine number CFM56 – 3C1 with serial number 866226 in a serviceable condition to the owner, HAK -LAG INC. with the engine to be certified by an independent team of Engineers or a joint team of Engineers of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper