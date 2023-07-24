



By Ayobami Okerinde

Super Falcons forward Rasheedat Ajibade has revealed that the team has all it takes to defeat co-host Australia when both sides meet on Thursday.

The Super Falcons drew their first group B game against Canada on Matchday 1 of the tournament. On the other hand, Australia defeated the Republic of Ireland 1-0 to go to the top of the table.

Speaking ahead of the encounter with NFF TV, the Atletico Madrid forward revealed the game will be difficult, but they can beat the Matildas to keep their qualification hopes alive for the next round.

She said, “It’s going to be a difficult game [because] we are playing against the host team in a big stadium with lots of crowds and a lot of things.

“We are going to play against a lot of factors on that day, but I think we’ve got this. We have done it in big games against big teams. I trust the team because we have the capacity, talent, energy, and strength. We just have to bring our A-game,” she…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper