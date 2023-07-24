Fulham agree to sign Wolves striker Raul Jimenez for £5.5m





Fulham have agreed a deal to sign Wolves striker Raul Jimenez for the sum of £5.5m.

The 32-year-old striker, according to a report in Sky Sports, will have his medical on Monday.

Jimenez, who has a year left on his Wolves contract, has spent five seasons at the club, first joining on loan in 2018 from Benfica before signing permanently the following year.

The Mexico international scored 44 goals in his first two seasons with the club before suffering a fractured skull away at Arsenal in November 2020.

He has scored just 15 since then and is set to leave the club with 57 in 166 appearances.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper