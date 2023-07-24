Made-in-Nigeria Helicopter: NASENI, AFIT strengthen ties





By Prince Okafor

The National Agency for Science and Engineering, NASENI has called for stronger collaboration with the Air Force Institute of Technology, AFIT, Kaduna, for the take-off of the permanent site of Aeronautics and Air Vehicle Development Institute, AAVDI,

AAVDI is an Institute under NASENI, located within AFIT Complex in Kaduna.

NASENI, Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Bashir Gwandu during a courtesy visit by the new Commandant of AFIT, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) S.L. Rabe said: “Surely, our work with the Air Force and the military establishment are areas that I want to focus on because there are some of our key projects that AFIT is championing and that cooperation is very important to us in particular and to the country.

“The main reason for having the helicopter and the AAVDI is for Nigeria to be self-reliant in aviation technology. There will be manufacturing of components for the helicopter and other aircrafts that NASENI can…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper