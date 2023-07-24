Police Academy opens online portal for admission





The Nigeria Police Academy has opened an online portal for applications for its 10th regular course cadet degree programme by interested and qualified Nigerian candidates.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who said this in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, added that the online registration process would run for a period of six weeks, starting from July 24 to Sept. 3.

Adejobi said that admission into the academy would avail both male and female Nigerians of good character the opportunity of serving the country.

According to him, applicants must be of Nigerian origin by birth and possess National Identity Number (NIN) and 2023 JAMB result, with a score of not less than 180.

The police spokesman said that the candidate must have selected Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, as the first choice in the JAMB form.

He said that applicant must also possess a minimum of six credits at not more than two sittings in WAEC/NECO or its equivalent, with…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper