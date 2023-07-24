Russia will replace Ukraine in supplying grains to Africa – Putin





Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that his country will replace exports of Ukrainian grains to Africa, following Moscow’s exit from the deal allowing their safe shipment.

“Russia will continue its energetic efforts to provide supplies of grain, food products, fertilizers and other goods to Africa,” Putin said in a statement published on the Kremlin’s website, Alarabiya News said.

“I want to give assurances that our country is capable of replacing the Ukrainian grain both on a commercial and free-of-charge basis.”

Russia’s military operation blocked Ukraine’s Black Sea ports with warships until a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey and signed in July 2022 allowed for the passage of critical grain shipments.

Earlier this month Russia exited the deal after complaining that a related agreement on allowing the export of Russian food and fertilizers had not been honored.

Moscow later said it would consider cargo ships travelling to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper