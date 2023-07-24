Sanwo-Olu sets to submit commissioner-nominees final list to Lagos assembly





…priorities competence, commitment to state’s devt’l agenda as criteria

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Apprehension and anxiety have gripped All Progressives Congress, APC, fold and lobbyists as Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is set to unveil and transmit the final list of his commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly for consideration and approval any moment.

This is coming after series of permutations, horse-trading and alterations over the list before the final list was made-up.

Therefore, the move is in line with the Fifth Alteration (No.23) which amended the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 requiring the President and Governors to submit the names of persons nominated as Ministers or Commissioners within 60 days of taking the oath of office for confirmation by the Senate or State House of Assembly; and for related matters.

Recall that on March 16, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chairman House Committee…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper