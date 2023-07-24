Striving hard to save the Igbo nation from self-immolation





By Ethelbert Nwachukwu

APART from the civil war period (1967 – 1970) when death was a daily affair, one cannot imagine any other time in the recent history of Igbo land when gruesomeness, utter disregard for the sanctity of human life and blood-letting were as common place as is the case now. Incidentally, the two periods (the war and now) seem to have a common link, namely struggle for the actualisation of Biafra.

However, whereas the war was ignited by the mindless massacre of Igbos in the North for reasons yet to be justified, and its prosecution spearheaded by Igbos in the military with the nod of Igbo leadership in general, the actions of the present day agitators (some say bandits because of their modus operandi) though attributable to Igbo marginalisation, do not enjoy the support of Igbo intelligentsia and leadership.

That Igbos are marginalised in the present Nigerian polity is incontrovertible and almost perceivably deliberate but the approach adopted by the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper