Video: Kiddwaya offers Cee-C N120m to leave BBNaija All-Stars house





Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Terseer Kiddwaya popularly known as Kiddwaya has offered to give his fellow housemate, Cee-C, the sum of N120 million if she leaves the ongoing TV reality show.

Kiddwaya who made the offer to CeeC upon his arrival into BigBrother’s house the sum of N120 million, shortly after they entered the Big Brother Season 8 house, for her to leave the house effective immediately.

Reacting to Kiddwaya, Cee-C rejected the N120m offer, and said, “I don’t trust men”.

Twenty housemates made their way into the Big Brother Najia house Sunday night as the ‘ All Stars ‘ edition kicked off amid fun fare.

Others were Seyi Awolowo, Ilebaye , Ike , Vanessa , Adekunle , Tolani Baj, Cross ,

Mercy Eke and White money.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper