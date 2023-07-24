Why we can’t fix federal roads in Edo —Obaseki





lGov’s convoy stranded in flooded Sapele Road

By Ozioruva Aliu BENIN CITY— THE convoy of Governor Godwin Obaseki was stranded at the dilapidated and flooded RCC junction on the Benin- Sapele-Warri highway that has become a nightmare to road users.

This came as the governor said conflicting Federal Government’s position on federal roads in states had made it impossible for his administration to fix dilapidated federal roads across the state.

In a viral video of the incident, a background voice was heard urging viewers to share the video to show that it was payback time for leaders, who fail to take needed action to help the people.

The background (male) voice said: “The governor is the one inside the vehicle but it has stopped moving. This is his vehicle, he cannot come down as he is ashamed. Everyone is feeling the brunt of bad policies in the country.”

Meanwhile, Obaseki, during a visit to the Edo State secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper