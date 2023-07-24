World Bank, states built National Social Register —Sources





Contrary to claims by the National Executive Council, NEC the National Social Register used by the Buhari Administration for its Conditional Cash Transfer was built from the aggregation of all State Social Registries from the 36 states of the Federation and FCT, according to the World Bank

The NEC at its last meeting had indicated that the register was a top-down database from the Federal Government and questioned its credibility.

World Bank officials in Nigeria weekend, however, expressed surprise at the information released to the public as an outcome of the NEC as disclosed by Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State.

But a presentation to the National Economic Council last Thursday by the Nigeria Country Director of the World Bank, Mr. Shubham Chaudhuri, indicated that in developing what became the National Social Register, each state governor, through their Budget and Planning Ministries, built up the registries and merely forwarded same to the Federal Government who then…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper