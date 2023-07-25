Govt shouldn’t use palliative measures to solve long term problems — Afrinvest





By Elizabeth Adegbesan

THE Managing Director of Afrinvest (West Africa) Limited, Mr. Ike Chioke, has advised the government not to use palliative measures to solve long-term economic problems.

He gave this advice at Afrinvest midyear investment parley, which had as its theme, ”The turning point: Positioning for optimal return,” in Lagos yesterday.

Chioke said the parley was to inform the investment public and clients of Afrinvest on the need to be more vigilant on how they managed their investment, seeing how some factors played in the global and domestic economies in the first half of 2023 (H1’23) and possibly outcomes in H2’23.

He said: “We have seen Nigeria, with the advent of the new government, President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, unified the foreign exchange rates; that have implications for the economy.

“But obviously, the naira devalued significantly by about 40 per cent. But that is beneficial if you are someone on the domestic economy side. For the state…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper