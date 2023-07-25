Ijaw youths renew agitation for resource control, vow to stop gas flaring





Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Ijaw Youth Council IYC has renewed its agitation for resource control, lamenting that for too long, the Niger Delta region has been neglected.

This was as the youths declared that they will no longer condone incessant gas flaring and objectionable practices of International Oil Companies IOCs in the region.

Vanguard recalls that the House of Representatives had only days ago vowed to recover over $9 billion gas flaring fines imposed by the federal government on erring local and foreign oil and gas companies.

A statement from the IYC noted that President of the Council, Dr. Alaye Theophilus disclosed this in Port Harcourt when he took over from Deacon Peter Igbifa.

Theophilus in a statement issued Tuesday said gas flaring and venting has been a significant environmental, economic, health and social concern for the people of the region for many years.

He said his mandate as the 9th president of Ijaw youths was to promote, defend and demand…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper