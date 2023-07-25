Invite PDP leaders for interrogation over attack on Atiku, APC tells security agencies





Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has asked security agencies in the country to invite and interrogate leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP over the foiled attack on the residence of the PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

APC spokesman, Felix Morka in a statement on Tuesday night said spewing lies and gibberish has become the PDP’s obsessive preoccupation following its crushing defeat in the last Presidential Election.

“In continuation of its vacuous and mindless campaign of calumny, the Peoples Democratic Party PDP has alleged that suspected members of Boko Haram terrorist group arrested by the Police following their foiled plot to attack the residence of Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, in Yola, were sponsored by the All Progressives Congress APC.

“We call on the Police, State Security Services SSS and other relevant security services to investigate the PDP’s wild and bogus allegations, invite the PDP’s…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper