Morocco to host 2023 CAF Awards December 11

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, has announced that the 2023 edition of the prestigious CAF awards will hold on December 11 in Morocco.

This was made known through their official website on Tuesday.

Africa’s soccer governing body, however, hinted at the time and host city to be communicated in due course.

The awards will recognise the outstanding players from club and country over the past year, with the CAF African Player of the Year in both the men’s and women’s category as the highlight of the event.

Bayern Munich and Senegal Star, Sadio Mane is the current Men’s Player of the Year having won the award at the last edition.

Asisat Oshoala, who plies her trade for Barcelona Femeni scooped the women’s crown.

Oshoala has dominated the category in recent years winning in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2022.

There are other several categories which will be contested for at the awards ceremony.

