Music Video: MURIC asks DSS to invite pop star, Davido, his artist for interrogation





…As Davido takes down video from his Instagram page

By Benjamin Njoku & Sylvester Kwentua

Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has called on the Department of State Services, DSS, to invite pop star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido alongside his artist, Olamilekan Taiwo, a.k.a Logos Olori, for questioning following the production and promotion of a musical video that it alleged was capable of igniting anarchy in Nigeria.

MURIC made the call through its founder and Executive Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, in a statement, yesterday in Abuja.

According to the Islamic body, the controversial video portrayed Islam in a bad light.

Davido and his artist, Logos Olori, have received backlashes on social media, following the release of the latter’s music video for his new single ‘Jaye Lo’ which he shared on Twitter.

In the video, Logos Olori and his team were seen praying and dancing in front of a mosque.

The 45-second clip of the new song posted over the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper