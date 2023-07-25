Rowdy session in Senate as Oshiomhole tongue-lashes lawmakers over looting





By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

BARELY twenty-four hours after the former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, APC, Edo North lampooned Senators, especially those of the 9th National Assembly for looting their offices, the hallowed chamber was thrown into a rowdy session during Plenary on Tuesday.

Trouble started when the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Olamilekan Adeola, APC, Ogun West raised a point of order as he expressed his displeasure over a television interview reportedly granted by Senator Oshiomhole where he raised the alarm that Senators of the 9th Senate went away with everything at the end of their tenure in June 2023.

Adeola at this point called on Oshiomhole to apologize to the Senate for taking a swipe at Senators that they looted their offices.

On his part, Senator Adamu Aliero, PDP – Kebbi Central supported Adeola who stressed that Oshiomhole should apologize.

At…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper