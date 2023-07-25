Subsidy removal: Abiodun approves N10,000 for workers, pensioners





…workers to have reduced working days

By James Ogunnaike

Ogun State government on Monday announced series of palliatives for civil servants, pensioners and the people of the state to cushion the effect of subsidy removal on fuel.

Top on the list of palliatives is the approval of N10,000 for civil servants and pensioners every month, according to a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Tokunbo Talabi.

The government also approved hazard allowance for health and medical personnel, while food palliative was also approved for the most vulnerable citizens.

The statement reads: “In line with the current realities in the country and commitment of Ogun State Government to ameliorate the effects of removal of fuel subsidy on the well-being of the good people of Ogun State, the administration of His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has approved the following measures for immediate implementation:

“Cash palliative of N10,000 for each public servant…





