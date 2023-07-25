Troops neutralize 7 bandits, recover weapons in Zamfara





By Idris Salisu, Gusau

Troops of operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) have intensified an onslaught against bandits in their area of responsibility as they killed 7 bandits and recovered weapons and other logistics at Kango Sabuwal village, Wanke District of Gusau local government area of Zamfara state.

A source closed to operative of the OPHD told Vanguard Newspaper shortly after the encounter, saying “we are defeating them, just now we neutralized seven of them who attempted to attack us in the bush”

According to the source, the Bandits in their large number attempted to infiltrate and attack troops at Kango Sabuwal village, but the gallant troops of the OPHD deployed at Forward Operating Base Wanke organized an ambush operation and successfully neutralized 7 Armed Bandits on the late hours of 24 July 2023.

“Shortly after the encounter, the troops proceeded in pursuit of other fleeing bandits, in the process they recovered 1 Machine Gun, ammunition and 6 Motorcycles from…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper