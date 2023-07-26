Abiodun pledges to assist mini bus owners convert to CNG





By James Ogunnaike

GOVERNOR Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, yesterday, said his administration would assist private mini-bus owners in the state to convert to using Compressed Natural Gas, CNG, at the expense of the state government, as part of palliatives to cushion the effects of subsidy removal.

Abiodun, in an interview in Abeokuta, said the state government will, this week, unveil the first set of vehicles that will be converted from using diesel to using CNG.

He added that his administration has concluded plans to reactivate the state-owned ‘Bulk Purchase Programme’ under its Gateway Trading adding that his administration would also introduce an agric and food palliative which, according to him, would help “at supporting our farmers so that we can boost food production.”

Abiodun said: “In terms of food palliatives, we are now going to reactivate our Bulk Purchase Programme under the Gateway Trading and through different channels and warehouses in different parts of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper