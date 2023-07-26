African leaders seek grain commitments at Russia summit with Putin





African leaders will look to Russian President Vladimir Putin for concrete promises on grain supplies at a summit starting on Thursday, with some also likely to seek clarity and assurances on the future of Wagner mercenaries in the continent.

The gathering in St Petersburg will take place 10 days after Putin quit the Black Sea agreement that had enabled Ukraine – like Russia, a major grain exporter – to ship food out of its southern ports despite the 17-month-old conflict.

Chicago wheat futures, a benchmark of global prices, have risen around 20% since Russia ended the deal on July 17.

They are now at their highest levels since February, though well below their peaks of 2022.

Putin wrote in a pre-summit article on the Kremlin website that the arrangement had been “shamelessly” exploited by U.S. and European trading firms and less than 3 per cent of the grain shipped had reached the poorest countries – ignoring the wider effect of the deal in pushing down…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper