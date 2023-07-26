Asari Dokubo training an army near Igbo borders – Ohanaeze





…Demands arrest of Ekpa, Dokubo

…Says observers, enforcers of sit-at-home in S’East, enemies of Ndigbo

…Optimistic Kanu ‘ll soon regain freedom

By Steve Oko

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has raised an alarm that the ex-Niger Delta warlord and militants’ leader, Asari Dokubo “is training an army close to Igbo land” .

Secretary General of Ohanaeze and former Nigeria Consular to South Africa, Dr Okey Emuchay, who raised the alarm while addressing select journalists in his Azumini country home, Ukwa East Local Government Area of Abia State, called for his immediate arrest and investigation.

The Ohanaeze Chief Scribe who expressed disgust over the rising insecurity in South East urged the Federal Government to stop sitting on the fence but take urgent steps to bring to book, all those behind the disturbing security challenges in Igbo land.

” There is a trending video of armed groups led by Asari Dokubo. The Federal…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper