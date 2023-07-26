Conflict Resolution: Experts embrace multifaceted strategy to strengthen early warning response





By Emmanuel Elebeke – Abuja

Office for Strategic Preparedness and Resilience (OSPRE) in collaboration with the European Union and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) through the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ GmbH) ECOWAS Peace and Security Architecture and Operations (EPSAO) project Wednesday kicked off a three-day subnational stakeholder event for early warning, early response and peace building professionals in Calabar, Cross River State.

The event brought together a diverse range of stakeholders under the aegis of the Consortium for Conflict Resolution and Development (CONCORD).

OSPRE also known as the National Early Warning Centre of Nigeria works with state actors and civil society to enhance the preparedness of institutions and communities and build their resilience to threats to human security.

The Consortium for Conflict Resolution and Development, the CONCORD Initiative, is OSPRE’s…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper