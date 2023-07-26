Dear Bunmi, he’s gone with my car and cash!





My boyfriend was evicted from his rented accommodation a few month back, and I took him in.

His things were still with the bailiffs, but he promised to offset the bad debts he said he was owed, so that he could get his life back.

I recently bought a new car and he offered to help me sell the old one. He offered to take it to a dealer, who was also a friend, but has disappeared with the car – and a substantial amount of money from my wardrobe.

Some of his friends told me some girl’s been urging him to move in with her – and she lives in another town.

He’s since changed his phone number, and there is no way I could get an explanation off him.

Anita, by e-mail.

Dear Anita,

What’s there to explain when it’s obvious what he’s done? You need to get some emotional support to get you through the shock and grief you feel.

You also need to report your car stolen. This wouldn’t do you much good as you voluntarily handed it over to him, but it could…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper