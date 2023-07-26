Dear Bunmi, why do my parents still spoil my ‘mama’s boy’ brother?





My elder brother is 34 and lives at home with my parents, who have pampered him all his life.

This has always made my blood boil, especially now that one of his casual girlfriends has a child by him.

My parents have no financial help from him, and they watch over his son while he sleeps off hangovers. It’s doubtful if he makes anything from the contracts he lies he’s after.

I am a professional man, happily married to an accountant and have three lovely children. My parents take pride in my accomplishments, yet expect nothing from my brother.

Why won’t they encourage him to provide a life for himself and his child? And why are they afraid to be proper parents to him?

I’m losing respect for them — they need help!

Elijah, by e-mail.

Dear Elijah,

Any rational person would understand your frustration, but the truth is that this really isn’t any of your business.

That doesn’t mean you should stop caring about what’s going on with your family, but you…





