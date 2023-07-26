FG deploys 50,000 doses of Anthrax vaccines to Niger State





By Gabriel Ewepu

THE Federal Government, Tuesday, deployed 50,000 doses of Anthrax vaccines to Niger State for vaccination of livestock to contain spread of Anthrax outbreak.

The vaccination was kicked off in Suleja, Niger State by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Speaking on the commencement of the vaccination, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Ernest Umakhihe, explained that the 50,000 doses of Anthrax vaccines deployed to the Niger State signals commencement of mass vaccination of all livestock within 12 kilometres radius of the farm where the disease was first diagnosed.

Dr. Umakhihe who was represented by the Deputy Director, Veterinary and Pests Control Services, Dr Abdulkareem Durosinlorun, disclosed that other States are going to have the Anthrax vaccination campaign as well.

He said: “We have also placed restrictions of movement on animals within the farm where the outbreak occurred…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper