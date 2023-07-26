Foiled Boko Haram attack on Atiku’s residence: APC says he deserves full protection





The All Progressives Congress (APC) says Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, deserves the fullest protection of the law as a Nigerian citizen.

Mr Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja while reacting to the recent foiled attacks on Atiku’s Yola residence and ABTI University by suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

He, however, called on the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate PDP’s allegation that the APC was responsible for the attack.

Morka described the allegation as a vacuous and mindless campaign of calumny, saying as an old party, the PDP should not indulge in such.

“In continuation of its vacuous and mindless campaign of calumny, the PDP has alleged that suspected members of Boko Haram terrorist group,

“Arrested by the police following their foiled plot to attack the residence of Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper