Governorship Tribunal: Four more witnesses testify, allege irregularities in Sules’ reelection





By David Odama

Governorship Election Tribunal sitting in Nasarawa state has received four additional witnesses brought before it by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Dr Emmanuel David Ombugadu, challenging the declaration of Governor Abdullahi Sule as winner of the 2023 election.

The PDP party agent alleged while testifying that the entire result of the Ashige Ward was cancelled at the Lafia LGA Collation Centre where the collation centre officer refused to entered the result into the Form EC8C as required by law and excluded in the Form EC8D in the total computation of votes for the declaration of result.

The petitioner called its Polling Unit agent for Alwazan Polling Unit Code 009 as witness number 9. The witness testified that elections were held in his unit where PDP won and results were uploaded on INEC’s result viewing portal but that they were not computed into the corresponding form EC8B for the Sabon Gari Ward of Doma Local…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper