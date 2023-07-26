Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey cleared of UK sex offences





Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey was found not guilty in Britain Wednesday of nine alleged sex offences against men, which follows the Oscar winner’s being cleared in a US case.

The star of “American Beauty” and drama series “House of Cards”, who turned 64 on Wednesday, was acquitted by majority verdicts in London following a trial that lasted several weeks.

“I’m enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts carefully before they reached their decision and I am humbled by the outcome today,” he told reporters outside court.

It comes less than a year after a New York court dismissed a $40 million sexual misconduct lawsuit brought against him, and follows charges of indecent and sexual assault being dropped in Massachusetts in 2019.

Spacey’s once-stellar career has been halted by the various allegations of sexual offences, which he has always consistently denied and has never been convicted of.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper