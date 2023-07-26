Jaye Lo: ‘Video wrongly presented’ – Davido’s manager apologise to Muslim community





Davido’s Logistics Manager, Israel Afeare, popularly known as Israel DMW, has apologized to the Muslim community over the controversial video uploaded by his principal.

Recall that Davido had came under fire after uploading a music video of his signee, Logos Olori’s new song titled, ‘Jaye Lo’ which captured people praying in Islamic way and dancing in a mosque.

Davido, however, deleted the controversial video on his social media pages following public backlash.

After the public outcry, the Muslim community still demanded a public apology from Davido.

Reacting to the development, Israel DMW, in a post on his Instagram story on Wednesday, apologized on behalf of Davido.

Israel appealed to Muslims, saying that the video is purely an entertainment effort that was wrongly presented.

He stated, “Let me specially apologise to my Muslims brothers and sisters, on the video my oga posted, as a result of him wanting to lift up somebody,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper