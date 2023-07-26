NDLEA busts drug syndicate, seizes 116 bags of cannabis in Kano





By Bashir Bello, KANO.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Kano State Command, yesterday, said it has arrested drug syndicate, which specialises in transporting cannabis to the northern part of the country and distributing it to various dealers.

The command’s acting Public Relations Officer, Sadiq Maigatari, who confirmed the arrest of two members of the syndicate said they were intercepted at Garindau near Wudil bridge, Wudil Local Government Area of Kano State, resulting in the seizure of 116 bags of cannabis, weighing 1,553.1 kg.

Maigatari said: “In a groundbreaking operation on 19/07/2023, NDLEA, Kano State Command, intercepted a significant haul of Cannabis Sativa, squashing a major drug syndicate in the process.

“The bust, which took place at Garindau near the bridge at Wudil in the Wudil council of Kano State, resulted in the seizure of 116 bags of cannabis, weighing 1,553.1 kg. The stash includes 50 bags of compressed cannabis, with each bag…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper