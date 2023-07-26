Oborevwori wants sate of emergency decalred on substance abuse, drugs trafficking





By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has charged the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to declare a state of emergency on substance abuse and illicit drugs trafficking in the country.

Oborevwori gave the charge while playing host to the Agency’s Assistant Commandant General (Narcotics) and Director of Administration and Establishment, Alhaji Hamisu Lawal, who paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Asaba.

The Governor noted that the charge had become necessary as it would go a long way in helping to mitigate the worrisome trend of substance and illicit drugs abuse in the country.

He listed the factors responsible for substance and illicit drugs abuse to include poor socio-economic background, bad parenting, family problems, poor academic performance and social pressure.

According to him, substance abuse and the use of illicit drugs affect the youths, especially those in secondary and tertiary institutions,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper